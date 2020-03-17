Services
Shirlee A. Staab


1935 - 2020
Shirlee A. Staab Obituary
Shirlee A. Staab

Greenwood - Shirlee A. Staab, 85, of Greenwood, passed away March 16, 2020. She was born February 2, 1935 to William and Beulah Hickam in Indianapolis, IN.

Shirlee was a homemaker, and periodically worked reserve at Eli Lilly. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Shirlee married Virgil on April 11, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic. She lost Virgil in 2007 after 54 years of marriage. Shirlee enjoyed shopping, traveling, casinos, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include sons, Randall Staab and Steven (Gina) Staab; daughters, Rhonda Herbertz, Rebecca (Michael) Johnson and Angela (Richard) Sullivan. Also, sister, Carolyn (Tom) Long; nine grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirlee was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; her parents; and her sisters, Barbara Coy and Mary Lamberti.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Shirlee's funeral will be small and private. A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
