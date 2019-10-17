|
Shirlee Dean Kelly
74 of Avon, passed away October 16, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born February 27, 1945 in Indianapolis and was the daughter of James and Ruby Hiner. She was a member of Ben Davis Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lynn Kelly; daughter, Melissa Field; sisters, Marilyn Brooks and Marcia Gibboney. She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Reynolds (Tim), Marla Goodnight (Scott), and Heather Malone (Joel); brother, James Hiner (Jodi); grandchildren, Matthew Cox, Erin Beltz, Renee Cox, Samantha Long, Grant Field, Evan Ward, Gabrielle Fisher, Justin Malone, Anna Lentz, Adam Field, Grace Reynolds, and Benjamin Field; great grandchildren, Emery, Dom, Scarlett, Ryker, and Jaxon. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday October 21, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel with a memorial visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019