Shirley A. Bourff
Indianapolis - Shirley A. Bourff, 91, passed away on September 29, 2019.
Shirley is survived by her loving Husband of 76 years; Phillip Bourff, Children; Pam (Don) Cathcart and Greg Bourff along with 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her Sons; Michael and David Bourff and Daughter; Peggy Sue Riley and Sister; Gloria Downing.
Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm with Funeral Services immediately following at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019