Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bourff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Bourff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Bourff Obituary
Shirley A. Bourff

Indianapolis - Shirley A. Bourff, 91, passed away on September 29, 2019.

Shirley is survived by her loving Husband of 76 years; Phillip Bourff, Children; Pam (Don) Cathcart and Greg Bourff along with 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her Sons; Michael and David Bourff and Daughter; Peggy Sue Riley and Sister; Gloria Downing.

Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm with Funeral Services immediately following at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now