Shirley A. Clarke
Shirley A. Clarke, 92, passed on November 23, 2019. She was married to Charles R. Clarke for 67 years who preceded her as well as her daughter, Bonnie Shotts. She is survived by her daughters, Penny (Tony) Sciarpelletti, Becky (Ron) Davidson, Peggy (Daniel) Rubadue,8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Englewood OES#483, LOS and Smyrna. A celebration of life will be held on December 12, 2019. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital. Legacy Cremation & Funeral - Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019