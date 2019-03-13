|
Shirley A. Froelich
Indianapolis - Shirley A. Froelich, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on March 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224, with visitation from 11:00 Am until tie of service. Entombment will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. To read the full length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019