Shirley A. Jennison

Shirley A. Jennison Obituary
Shirley A. Jennison

Indianapolis - Shirley A. Jennison, 89 of Indianapolis, passed away October 3, 2019. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, with entombment to follow. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the service time in the chapel. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence and to view the full obituary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
