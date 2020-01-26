Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Avon, IN - Shirley A. Roberts, 82, Avon, IN passed away on January 24, 2020. Born on December 20, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Farris and Mattie L. (Vibbert) Branham, she was a 1955 graduate of Manuel High School. An avid golfer, she cherished time spent with her husband Chuck on the course.

Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Charles A. Roberts; two sons, Mark (Lisa) Roberts and Greg (Susan) Roberts; three grandchildren, Ashley, Alex and Evan; four great grandchildren,

Summer, Amelia, Drake and Wyatt; and sister, Noramae (Bob) Herrmann. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric.

Memorial visitation will be from Thursday, January 30 from 5-7:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, followed by the memorial service at 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
