Shirley A. Wagner
1947 - 2020
St. Anthony, Ind. - Shirley A. Wagner, age 72, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home. Shirley was born on October 24, 1947, in St. Anthony, Indiana, to Urban and Anna Mae (Schmitt) Wagner. She worked in the jewelry industry for over 50 years. Her career began at Rochester Department Store in Jasper, Indiana, and then she worked for Newman's Diamond Center for 25 years, Olinger Diamond Center for 10 years, and Reis Nichols in Indianapolis for 18 1/2 years, retiring in 2018. Shirley was an avid traveler of the world, loved working out with friends and going out to dinner, and enjoyed customer parties and her clientele. Surviving are her mother, Anna Mae Wagner, Jasper, IN, four sisters, Marie Berry (Mike) Dolletzki, Rosalie Hartwick, both of Jasper, IN, Ruth Wagner, Ferdinand, IN, Mary (Terry) Birk, Jasper, IN, seven brothers, Gary (Marcia) Wagner, Don (Joni) Wagner, Paul Wagner, all of Jasper, IN, Bernard (Rita) Wagner, Roman (Sheila) Wagner, both of St. Anthony, IN, Chuck (Shari) Wagner, and Amos Wagner, both of Jasper, IN, 20 nieces and nephews, 3 step nieces and nephews, 40 great nieces and nephews (with one on the way), 12 step great nieces and nephews, two step great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is her father, Urban Wagner. Private funeral services will be held at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN. In lieu of flowers, Shirley would appreciate donations to be made to the Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Becher Kluesner Funeral Home
214 E Seventh Street
Jasper, IN 47546
(812) 482-4141
