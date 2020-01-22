|
On Friday January 17, 2020, Shirley Ann (Profitt) Woodcock of Plainfield, Indiana passed away at the age of 82. Shirley was born August 28, 1937 in West Virginia to Hillard and Oval (Hall) Profitt. On December 25, 1954 Shirley married Exel Ray Woodcock Sr. and together raised four children.
Survived by her husband Exel and daughter Raedean (DeeDee) married to Michael Chumley, daughter Tracy married to Randy Jackson, daughter Tammy married to David Hestand, and son Exel (Woody) Woodcock, JR. married to Angela. Grandchildren Carley, Nathan (Maggie), Amanda Jo, Clinton (Amy), David, Christian, Henry, Jack, Daniel, and Matthew. Great Grandchildren Hayden, Jameson, and Lincoln.
Preceded by death grandson Caleb Hestand, sister Sue (Profitt), sister Doris (Profitt), brother Dean Profitt, and parents Hillard and Oval Profitt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley's favorite consistent charity, - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, 46229 on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 11AM-1PM with funeral services to begin at 1PM. Burial will be immediately following at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020