Shirley Anderson
Shirley Anderson

Indianapolis - Shirley Anderson, 79, of Indianapolis, loving wife and mother, passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born on Feb. 16, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Clifford Conner and Mildred (Courtney) Wynn.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Ronald Anderson; daughter, Rana Anderson; grandchildren, Myranda Basso, August Kelly, Grace Anderson, Rowen Anderson, and Bella Morgan; and brother, Jerry Conner.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
