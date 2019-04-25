|
|
Shirley Ann Graham
Franklin - Shirley A Graham passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community in Franklin, IN. She was born on Pine St in Indianapolis, and later settled with her husband of 30 years, Kelly Leo Cummings, Sr. in Perry Twp. on the Southside of Indy. Shirley worked at RCA as a Quality Control Inspector in her younger years and later on at Roselyn Bakery making wedding cakes and chocolate eclairs to everyone's delight. In the late '70s, she remarried and moved to Carrollton, KY where she enjoyed many happy years with her new husband until his untimely death in 1990. Since then, she has made her home closer to her children in the Seymour and Greenwood areas. Shirley led a full life playing Bingo with her friends at the Active Adult Center in Franklin, fishing, doing puzzles, playing Yahtzee, gardening and occasionally dancing. She leaves behind, a loving sister Crystal Heath of Franklin; five children Kelly L Cummings, Jr. (Glenda) of Franklin, Roy A Cummings of IN, Dennis R Cummings of New Albany, Cheryl A Mead of Greenwood, and Larry D Cummings (Melissa) of Seymour; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Shirley in death were her parents Gladys and Ralph Thompson and her father Theodore H Edwards; three brothers Theodore J Edwards, John R Edwards, Larry Edwards; and sister Sharron Edwards.
Interment is at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Active Adult Center, 160 E Adams St, Franklin, IN 46131. Arrangements were handled by G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019