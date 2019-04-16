Services
Indianapolis - Shirley Ann Jackson, 75, of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224. Funeral services will also be held in the mortuary at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Interment will follow in Clinton Falls Cemetery, Greencastle, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019
