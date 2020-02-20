|
Shirley Ann Zins
Beech Grove - Shirley Ann Zins, 92, Beech Grove, passed away February 18, 2020. Shirley was born January 30, 1928, in Indianapolis, to the late Albert and Mathilda (Weber) Zins.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She enjoyed a 39 year career with Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, retiring in 1984 as a commercial casualty underwriter. Shirley was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her joyful and happy personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Ed, and Bill Zins; sisters, Alberta Brand, Sylvia Rolfsen Moriarty, and Elizabeth Gold.
Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, in Holy Name Catholic Church, with calling there from 9 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name; envelopes will be available at church. Funeral arrangements are entrust to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020