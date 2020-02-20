Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Zins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Zins


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Zins Obituary
Shirley Ann Zins

Beech Grove - Shirley Ann Zins, 92, Beech Grove, passed away February 18, 2020. Shirley was born January 30, 1928, in Indianapolis, to the late Albert and Mathilda (Weber) Zins.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She enjoyed a 39 year career with Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, retiring in 1984 as a commercial casualty underwriter. Shirley was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her joyful and happy personality.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Ed, and Bill Zins; sisters, Alberta Brand, Sylvia Rolfsen Moriarty, and Elizabeth Gold.

Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, in Holy Name Catholic Church, with calling there from 9 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name; envelopes will be available at church. Funeral arrangements are entrust to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now