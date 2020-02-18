Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Shirley Blevins


1931 - 2020
Shirley Blevins Obituary
Shirley Blevins

Indianapolis - Shirley Jean Blevins was called home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She was 88 years old and born in Indianapolis, IN to the late Albert and Edna (Woodruff) Hofmann on April 9, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Blevins; her grandson, Jeffery; both parents; and brothers, Dick, Jack and Bob.

During their 60 year marriage, J.C. and Shirley raised 5 children: Jay Lee, Karen Miller, Gayle Cain, Brian, and Lisa Goodman. They had 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her brother, James Hofmann; and sister, Sharon Matheur.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 11:30 am at the funeral home.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
