Shirley Brown Bachman
Carmel - Shirley Brown Bachman of Carmel, IN passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born January 29, 1936 in Dobbs Ferry, NY to the late Samuel Denbigh Brown and Grace Marian Starr Brown. She received a B.A. in English from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. It was there at Dickinson that she met Russ, her husband of 60 years. Shirley's faith, family, friends, and service to others were the priorities of her life.
Throughout their marriage, Shirley and Russ were active members of the Episcopal Church and for the past 37 years belonged to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Carmel, IN. In addition to serving many years on Altar Guild, ECW, and various church committees, Shirley was a member of Daughters of the King (doknational.org) whose primary mission was to be an extension of Christ's Kingdom through prayer, service, and evangelism. She also was a member of several bible studies, including Bible Study Fellowship of Indianapolis.
A long-time member of the P.E.O Sisterhood (peointernational.org), Shirley was devoted to the group's focus on educational opportunities for female students worldwide. Another of her passions was Questers International (indianaquesters.org); known for their love of history, antiques, and collectibles, and whose primary purpose is to restore local, state, and national artifacts and landmarks. Notably, Shirley held the office of president for a time, her particular chapter raised money through fashion shows in which its members wore antique apparel from various eras. For many years, Shirley was a part of Newcomers Club of Carmel and was responsible for writing their newsletter.
Shirley loved time spent with her family. She enjoyed traveling, antiquing, reading, and spending time with her dear friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russ, just 8 months earlier, and her brother, Captain Samuel Denbigh Brown. Shirley was the proud mother to her children, Paula B. Johnson (David) of Hopewell Junction, NY, Laura B. Tweedy (Jeffrey) of Carmel, IN, and Samuel Brook Bachman (Carmella) of Streamwood, IL; loving grandmother to her treasured grandchildren—Kaitlyn (Tyler), Leigh (Kevin), Grace (Leon), Emily, Holly, Palmer, Ryan, Tracy, and Allison—who affectionately call her "Grammy"; and integral part of her family: sisters-in-laws, Margie Brown and Harriet Bachman; brothers-in-law, Edward E. Bachman and Robert M. Bachman (Clare); and many precious nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 1402 West Main St. Carmel, IN 46032, on Saturday, June 22nd at 12:30 pm. The family will be receiving visitors preceding the service at 11:30 am. A reception will follow the service in the parish hall and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made "In Memory of Shirley B. Bachman" to any of the following organizations: Mary and Martha Chapter of Daughters of the King, c/o St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, (address above); the PEO Sisterhood, c/o Judy Maxam, 12942 Sainsbury Street, Carmel, IN 46032; or Quester's International, c/o Lisa Lambert, 13971 Cheswick Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019