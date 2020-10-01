Shirley Dorothy Gayda Dora
Indianapolis - Shirley Dorothy Dora, 85, died in Indianapolis on September 29, 2020. She was born Shirley Dorothy Gayda to Richard J. and Regina Polewski Gayda in Gary, Indiana on August 30, 1935.
After graduating from Lew Wallace High School, Shirley left Gary in 1954 for West Lafayette, Indiana where she was to find life-long passions: Purdue University, Pi Beta Phi sorority and James E. Dora.
Shirley and Jim Dora were married for 57 years before his passing in 2016. They had four children: Elizabeth/Libby (Tom) Troeger, Carol (Gregg) Murphy, James, Jr. (Leslie) Dora, Kristina (Dave) Brubaker and eleven grandchildren: Chad, Brett, Wade & Aubrey Troeger; Luke and Paige Murphy; James, III and Arianne Dora; and Elise, Victoria and Mason Brubaker.
Shirley and Jim could be found most often in the stands at Purdue football and basketball games, as well as a myriad of support activities for the University and its Alumni groups.
Shirley met many forever-friends at the Indiana Delta Chapter of Pi Beta Phi and was involved with the sorority for much of her life, including three stints as President of the Indianapolis Alumnae Club and six years as Province President.
When not cheering on the Boilers, Shirley and Jim were rooting for the Colts from the day they moved to Indianapolis.
Shirley was very active herself playing competitive tennis into her 70s and golf even later than that. The Doras were members of Meridian Hills Country Club.
Shirley and Jim traveled extensively. Shirley took each of her grandchildren on a trip to Chicago for their 7th birthday - a fond memory for all of them and an endeavor that spanned 15 years.
Shirley and Jim spent winters in Marco Island, Florida where she loved to bird watch, fish and boat, when they weren't entertaining their many friends and family.
Shirley graduated from Purdue with a Speech and Hearing Degree and worked briefly as an elementary and gym teacher before focusing on motherhood. She was a long-time volunteer at the Noble Centers, for Women in Neighborhood Service (WINS), and served as a Camp Fire Girl/Bluebird Leader.
Shirley excelled at crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, knitting and sewing. She also enjoyed growing plants and being outdoors.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and older brother, Richard J. Gayda.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Indiana Delta Chapter of Pi Beta Phi can be sent in Shirley's name to Pi Beta Phi Foundation, P.O. Box 801867, Kansas City, MO 64180-1867, or the charity of your choice
.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 PM on Monday, October 5th at Leppert Mortuary in Nora, 740 East 86th Street, where the service will follow at 2 PM. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery, W. 34th Street and Boulevard Place, Indianapolis.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
.