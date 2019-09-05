|
Shirley Faubion
Indianapolis - Shirley Kay Faubion, 89 passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Shirley was born to the late Clarence Nave Hawley and Mary Virginia Fitzgerald in Clinton, Indiana.
On February 27, 1959, Shirley married William Homer, who preceded her in death in 1991. Shirley was a member of Wallace Street Presbyterian Church, also serving on various committees. She was a teacher and retired from IPS school #54 in the mid-eighties. After retirement, Shirley found a love for oil painting. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by five children: William Mark Faubion, Nancy K. (Faubion) Plunkett, Linda (Faubion) McClain (John), Teresa (Faubion) Struck (Steven), and Bonnie (Faubion) Campfield (David). Twelve grandchildren: Jennifer White, Michael McClain, Brian McClain, Amber McClain, Heather Sexton, Joshua Grever, Victoria Faubion, Nicholas Faubion, Bon Struck, Madeline Struck, Cynthia Todd, and Christina Smith. Shirley is also survived by 10 great grandchildren including, Sadie, Blaine, Lenox, Tenley, Geneva, Adam, Chrislynn, Brayden, Bentley, and one more on the way.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 9th from 4-6 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 East Thompson Road. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6 PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019