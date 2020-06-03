Shirley Gibbs
Danville - Shirley L. Gibbs, 81 of Danville, passed away May 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 06, 2020 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with visitation there from 2:00 pm until the service time. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Danville - Shirley L. Gibbs, 81 of Danville, passed away May 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 06, 2020 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with visitation there from 2:00 pm until the service time. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.