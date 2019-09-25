|
|
Shirley Halpern
Carmel - Shirley Halpern, passed away on her 85th birthday and 25th wedding anniversary, September 25, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1934, the only child of David and Florence Zeidman. She attended Indiana University where she met Alan Halpern and was married in 1953. They began their family in Indianapolis where Shirley became an integral and beloved part of her community. She highly valued and enjoyed many of these long-time relationships and continued to make meaningful friendships throughout her life.
Shirley was early to be among the field of women realtors where her career lasted over forty years. She loved her profession and regarded it as a serious responsibility in helping people to find just the place in which to belong and call home.
In love, she married the second time to Lewis Schwartz until widowed in 1985. She was currently the very happy wife of Gerald Mansbach for the past 25 years. An unexpected, later-in-life romance, they formed a very beautiful marriage and life together.
Shirley was always a voracious reader and lifetime learner as well as being engaged and interested in many other of life's opportunities and offerings. She was above all else and most importantly very loved. She will always be profoundly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Mansbach; sons, Mark and Gary; daughter, Karen; grandson, Joshua; as well as step-children and grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 29th at 11 AM at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd. Burial will follow in Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation North Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Simon Cancer Center.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019