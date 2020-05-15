Shirley Hope Gehl



Shirley Hope Gehl passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Shirley was born on September 6 in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up in Vincennes, Indiana and graduated from Vincennes University. Shirley taught preschool and kindergarten for many years in Indianapolis. After moving to Ft.Wayne Shirley was the office administrator for the Ft. Wayne Medical Education Program,Family Practice Residency.



She spent many years in Ft.Wayne and made many lasting friendships with dear friends in her golf and bridge groups. After raising her 3 children she and her husband retired to Bonita Springs, Florida.



Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother(Mom-mom). She loved the beaches, playing cards and Bocce ball, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and making sure they all stayed connected. She made sure every family event was special and lived her life always giving more than she received.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years William "Cy" Gehl. Her children Janna (Dan) Faulk, Jay (Liz) Gehl, Jennifer (Curt ) Gunder, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



No services are planned at this time, a memorial service to be held in the future.









