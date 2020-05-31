Shirley J. Shaw
1934 - 2020
Shirley J. Shaw

McCordsville - Shirley J. Shaw, died Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born September 28, 1934 to Emil and Vera (Griggs) Moss. She had been a secretary at the former Brookside Corporation.

Shirley is survived by daughter: Karen (Denzil) Tuttle; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight, son Michael and daughter Vickie and sister Peggy.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fortville Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
