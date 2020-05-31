Shirley J. Shaw
McCordsville - Shirley J. Shaw, died Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born September 28, 1934 to Emil and Vera (Griggs) Moss. She had been a secretary at the former Brookside Corporation.
Shirley is survived by daughter: Karen (Denzil) Tuttle; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight, son Michael and daughter Vickie and sister Peggy.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fortville Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.