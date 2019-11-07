Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Shirley Jackson
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
West Ridge Park Cemetery
1936 - 2019
Shirley Jackson Obituary
Shirley Jackson

Plainfield - Shirley Jackson, beloved wife, devoted mother, and caring grandma went to be in the presence of the Lord on November 6. She passed peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. Shirley was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was all about family and devoted her life to nurturing and loving her family and friends. It was her heart that she gave selflessly of herself through her deeds, kind words, her warmth, and concern for everyone's well being. She was a strong, kind, meek, and gentle soul whose beauty will shine on for all of eternity. She is survived by her children, Sherry & Jim (Weaver), Kim & Mike (Stidham), Dana & John (Turner), Mark Jackson. She has several grand children and great grand children. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gary and her parents Arthur and Juanita Turner. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday November 8 and 11-12 p.m. on Saturday November 9 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel with Funeral Service following at 12 p.m. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery the following service. If desired, contributions can be made to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries in lieu of flowers.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
