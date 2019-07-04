Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Shirley Jean Smith


1937 - 2019
Shirley Jean Smith

Indianapolis - Shirley Jean Smith, 81, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Scottsville, KY to Buell and Corene Huntsman.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert W. Smith, children, James (Cindi) Eaton, Wanda (Shane) Seidler, stepson, Danny Smith, sister, Patricia Gibbs, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Buell and Corene Huntsman, first husband, James W. Eaton, and grandson, James Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Visitation will be held Friday July 5, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, from 1-3pm. Funeral services will begin there at 3pm.

Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
