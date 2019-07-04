|
Shirley Jean Smith
Indianapolis - Shirley Jean Smith, 81, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Scottsville, KY to Buell and Corene Huntsman.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert W. Smith, children, James (Cindi) Eaton, Wanda (Shane) Seidler, stepson, Danny Smith, sister, Patricia Gibbs, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Buell and Corene Huntsman, first husband, James W. Eaton, and grandson, James Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
Visitation will be held Friday July 5, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, from 1-3pm. Funeral services will begin there at 3pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019