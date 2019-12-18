|
|
Shirley Jean Young
Danville - Shirley Jean Young, 80, of Danville, IN, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Hendricks Regional Health.
She was born March 21, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of the late Jesse and Wanetta Cox.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Avon. She liked to sing, dance and kick up her heels at the Senior Center on Thursday nights. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Shirley was a 36 year breast cancer survivor!
She is survived by her son, Kenny Young, daughters, Angie Gardner and Stacey (Mark) Davidson, brother, Jesse (Linda) Cox, grandchildren, Kenny Young, Heather Bishop, Kevin Young, Jesse Viers, Joey Viers, Caden Bowlin, Cassidy Bowlin and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Young and brother, Jerry Cox.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Shirley's life, Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 7090 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 E 91st Street #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or online at https://www.alz.org/indiana or Susan G Komen Central Indiana, 3500 DePauw Blvd #2070, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or online at https://komencentralindiana.org/about-breast-cancer/about-breast-cancer/
Online condolences may be made at www.porterfuneralhome.us
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019