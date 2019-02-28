Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Great Hall Chapel at Washington Park North Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sparrenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley K. Sparrenberger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley K. Sparrenberger Obituary
Shirley K. Sparrenberger

- - Shirley K. Sparrenberger went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019, at age 92.

She was born in Martinsville, IN to Walter and Marion Kennedy. She attended IU, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She loved volunteering at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Sparrenberger, and her brother, Thomas H. Kennedy. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Melangton, and nephews Cam, Tom, and Jim; three daughters, Susan, Kathy, and Cynthia; five grandchildren, Kolbi, Adam, Jon-Paul, Megan, and Peter; and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, Harlan, Olivia, Wynter, Wylder, and Vivienne.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1 in Great Hall Chapel at Washington Park North Cemetery at 1pm.

Special thanks to The Forum and her caretakers, Peggi and Suzy. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.