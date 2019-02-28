|
|
Shirley K. Sparrenberger
- - Shirley K. Sparrenberger went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019, at age 92.
She was born in Martinsville, IN to Walter and Marion Kennedy. She attended IU, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She loved volunteering at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Sparrenberger, and her brother, Thomas H. Kennedy. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Melangton, and nephews Cam, Tom, and Jim; three daughters, Susan, Kathy, and Cynthia; five grandchildren, Kolbi, Adam, Jon-Paul, Megan, and Peter; and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, Harlan, Olivia, Wynter, Wylder, and Vivienne.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1 in Great Hall Chapel at Washington Park North Cemetery at 1pm.
Special thanks to The Forum and her caretakers, Peggi and Suzy. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019