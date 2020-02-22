|
Shirley Kay Strong
Indianapolis - 91, passed away February 15, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease. Kay was born in Indianapolis on Jan-uary 3,1929, the daughter of Charlotte and Edward Stephenson. She graduated from Shortridge High School in 1947. Kay studied art at Bradford Junior College and went on to graduate from DePauw University in 1951 with a degree in education.
In 1953 Kay married Herbert Strong and they had two children, Betsy and John.
Kay was an active volunteer in Indianapolis. She chaired a variety of committees with the Junior League and served on their board of directors. She was also Docent Chair at the Indianapolis Mu-seum of Art from 1979-81, where she helped organize the first National Docent Symposium. Kay also served on several committees with the Indianapolis Art League during its transition to becoming the Indianapolis Art Center.
Kay was a talented artist and enjoyed working in her studio on her pottery and paintings and showing her works at a variety of venues.
In 1992, Kay moved to Florida and made Sanibel Island her home until returning to Indianapolis in 2016. She was active in the arts community in Sanibel as well as with the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Charlotte Stephenson; her brother Ted Stephenson and sister Jane Haley. She is survived by her daughter Betsy Strong (Cathy); son, John Strong (Debbie); grandson, Stephen Strong (Audrey); and granddaughter, Samantha Strong.
The family would like to thank everyone at The Bickford of Carmel for their care and compassion for Kay over these past few years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Indianapolis Museum of Art or the Indianapolis Art Center.
Services for Kay will be private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020