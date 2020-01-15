|
|
Shirley M. Deubner Hancock
Indianapolis - Shirley M. Deubner Hancock, 81, passed away on January 14, 2020 She is survived by daughters Brenda Warren, Terry Denny and Rhonda Crawford; son Troy Heltion, 6 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Sons-in-law Bill Warren and Ralph Crawford. Shirley worked at Holiday Inn at 21st and Shadeland for 22 years. Funeral services are 3pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home. Visitation is from 12pm until the time of services on Saturday. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020