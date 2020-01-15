Services
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 632-9352
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Indianapolis - Shirley M. Deubner Hancock, 81, passed away on January 14, 2020 She is survived by daughters Brenda Warren, Terry Denny and Rhonda Crawford; son Troy Heltion, 6 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Sons-in-law Bill Warren and Ralph Crawford. Shirley worked at Holiday Inn at 21st and Shadeland for 22 years. Funeral services are 3pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Usher Funeral Home. Visitation is from 12pm until the time of services on Saturday. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
