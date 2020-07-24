Shirley Mae HeckShirley Mae Heck of Carmel, Indiana passed away July 23, 2020, joining her husband and daughter in heaven. Born July 14, 1931 in Benedict, North Dakota, she was a telephone operator when she met and married Don Heck in Williston, ND, her husband of 53 years.Their first daughter, Donna, was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, and their second daughter, Jeannie, was born while they lived in Jamestown, North Dakota. Don and Shirley also enjoyed living in Topeka, Kansas, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Salt Lake City, Utah, Great Bend, Kansas, and McPherson, Kansas before finally settling in Carmel, Indiana with a winter home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.The most important things to Shirley were her family and spending time in Florida. You would find Shirley sitting on her balcony with a glass of wine, sharing the news or memories with her daughter or grandchildren. At one time she owned harness racing horses and loved to go to the track to watch her horses' race and to feed them carrots. She was known as the luckiest slot machine gambler as she always seemed to win, usually playing two or three slots at a time. Over the years, Don and Shirley took their family on several trips and vacations, and their family is indeed grateful for being able to spend this family time with them.Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Don Heck, daughter, Jeannie Heck Dunten, brother, Arnold, and they are greatly missed. Surviving are her daughter Donna Mai (Doug); three grandchildren: Stephanie Sipprell (Benjamin), Jessica Dunten Carranza (Marco), and Christina Mercer (Andy); one great granddaughter Sophie Mercer; son-in-law, David Dunten (Gena); and a sister, Ida Shjerve (Gene).Memorial gifts can be sent to the Jeannie H. Dunten Endowment, 610 Lingle Avenue PO Box 1687, Lafayette, IN 47902-1687. This endowment was established in honor of her daughter, Jeannie, for the purpose of supporting St. Thomas Aquinas Church in efforts to help the disadvantaged and poor of this world.Friends and family may honor Shirley and celebrate her life at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Spring Mill Road, Westfield, Indiana. Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Graveside ceremony will also begin Monday, July 27, 2020 starting at 3:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2122 Old Romney Road, Lafayette, Indiana.