Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church
Indianapolis, IN
Interment
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Terre Haute, IN
Indianapolis - Shirley Marie Settles was born October 3, 1957 in Terre Haute, Indiana. She passed away April 8, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her services are Thursday April 18, 2019 at one p.m. in Greater St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Calling hours Thursday are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment is Friday April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grandview Cemetery in Terre Haute, Indiana. Russell Funeral Home assisted.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019
