Shirley Marie Settles
Indianapolis - Shirley Marie Settles was born October 3, 1957 in Terre Haute, Indiana. She passed away April 8, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her services are Thursday April 18, 2019 at one p.m. in Greater St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Calling hours Thursday are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment is Friday April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grandview Cemetery in Terre Haute, Indiana. Russell Funeral Home assisted.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019