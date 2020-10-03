Shirley Robinson Compton
Indianapolis - Shirley Robinson Compton, age 93, Indianapolis, died on September 30, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1927 in Etowah, Tennessee to Edna MacArthur Robinson and James Robinson. She grew up in several southern states including the Carolinas, and spent summers on her grandmother's farm in Georgia. Shirley moved to Washington DC after graduation, where she worked and met her husband of 53 years, Charles Compton. Shirley and Charles traveled extensively throughout their lives, as they accepted international posts for his career. In every country they lived, Shirley immediately became involved in the community, leading nonprofit boards and supporting education, training, and residential programs for developmentally disabled children and young adults, and women's rights. She was an accomplished public speaker, a frequent host for visiting business colleagues from America, well known for her extravagant dinner parties, and a competitive bridge player.
Upon their return to the United States, Shirley and Charles settled with their family in Madison, Wisconsin, where they lived for 15 years. Shirley led many volunteer boards in the community, was very active in St. Dustan's Episcopal parish, and chaired capital campaigns for numerous nonprofit organizations. After Charles' retirement, they moved to Indianapolis to be close to their daughter and son-in-law, and established a home here.
In Indianapolis, Shirley launched her second career as a designer for Ethan Allen, which she loved. A lifetime student of home design and decor, she rapidly became a successful, beloved member of the staff and a welcome guest in her many clients' homes. Shirley's personal brand of southern charm, creative skills, and ability to make people feel at ease made her an award-winning designer and every customer felt personally connected to her family. She retired from work as Charle's health declined, and took care of him until his death in 2008. She moved to Rittenhouse Village Northside for the last 6 years of her life, where she was lovingly supported by the staff and visiting family.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Phyllis Robinson Maxwell (Dwayne Maxwell), her daughter Cynthia Compton, her son-in-law Stephen Schultz, and 4 beloved grandchildren: Timothy Charles Schultz (New York, NY), Sarah Catherine Schultz (West Palm Beach, FL), Amy Elizabeth Schultz (New York, NY), and Laura Anne Schultz (Chicago, IL.) She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Carr Compton, and their son Thomas Charles Compton.
The family will host a private graveside ceremony on Tuesday, October 6th at Washington Park North Cemetery and arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Friends are invited to share memories and condolences on their online portal at www. flannerbuchanan.com
.