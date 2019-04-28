|
|
Shirley Snyder
Indianapolis - Shirley Ann (Scott) Snyder, 71, passed away Apr. 26, 2019. She was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN to Charles Scott and Silvia (Estes) Scott. She is survived by her husband, Steven Snyder; her 4 daughters, Lynn Kitchen, Stephanie (Ronnie) Gutierrez, Cathy (Charles) Wise, and Deborah Johnson; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Jack. Visitation: Tuesday, April, 30, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Hendryx Mortuary, 11636 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN, 46229, with funeral services at 1:00 PM, following visitation. Burial at Washington Park East Cemetery. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019