Shirley Wilburn Spears Sharp
Camby - Shirley Wilburn Spears Sharp, 86, of Camby, went home to be with the lord on February 10, 2020. Visitation hours will not be observed; service will be Thursday February 13, 2020, 7 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. A private burial will be at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Carmel, Indiana. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Shirley's complete obituary. God bless each one who reads this. Amen
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020