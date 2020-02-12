Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Wilburn Spears Sharp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Wilburn Spears Sharp Obituary
Shirley Wilburn Spears Sharp

Camby - Shirley Wilburn Spears Sharp, 86, of Camby, went home to be with the lord on February 10, 2020. Visitation hours will not be observed; service will be Thursday February 13, 2020, 7 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. A private burial will be at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Carmel, Indiana. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Shirley's complete obituary. God bless each one who reads this. Amen
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now