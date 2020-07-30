1/
Dr. Shoil Greenberg
Dr. Shoil Greenberg

Carmel - Shoil Moishe Greenberg

Devoted scientist and beloved by his family died on July 30, 2020 at the age of 82.

Shoil was born on May 15, 1938 in Kishinev, Moldova to the late Moishe and Ida Greenberg. Shoil was a dedicated scientist, devoting his time and energy to the study of plant protection. He and his family came to the United States and Shoil worked for the USDA for 20 years while living in Texas.

Aside from his work his deepest love was for his family, Shoil is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Valentina; his daughter, Anna Sechuga; 2 grandsons, 2 great grandchildren and brothers David and Simon.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.

Friends and colleagues may leave a message of condolence by visiting www.arnmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
