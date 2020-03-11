|
|
Sidney Ronald Gurvitz
Indianapolis - Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died at the age of 84 in Florida. Mr. Gurvitz was born on November 28, 1935 in Richmond, IN to Arthur and Lena Gurvitz. He was an astute businessman, owning Hoot Package Liquors and working in Real Estate. He was known in the community as both Mr. Hoot and Mr. Patch.
Mr. Gurvitz was active in the Jewish community, serving on the board of directors for both Congregation B'nai Torah and Jewish Family Services.
His greatest legacy was his wife and family who survive him. His wife of almost 62 years, Devera Frankovitz Gurvitz; children, Stanley Gurvitz, Sherry Gantz Schwartz (Robert), Marcia Dadon, Seth Gurvitz, and Joshua Gurvitz (Rena); 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and siblings, Anita Travis, Cheryl Barton and Terry Gurvitz (Vivian).
Funeral services will be held on March 12, 2020, 11:00 am, at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077 with burial following in B'nai Torah Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shlamith School for Girls, Cleveland Hebrew Academy or Chai Lifeline.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020