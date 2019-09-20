Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Sisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Sisco


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Sisco Obituary
Sidney Sisco

Indianapolis - Sidney Lee Sisco - July 21, 1932 - September 18, 2019

Born in Pryor, Oklahoma, to Sidney and Irene (Helms) Sisco. Sid grew up in Joplin, MO, graduating in a class of 17 from Duneweg HS. A veteran of the Korean War, Sid relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where he participated in amateur sports car racing. Moving to Indiana in the mid-sixties, Sid worked for over 30 years in local automobile dealerships both in sales and management. Besides being with his family, Sid's favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles, attending auto races and classic car events.

He is survived by his devoted wife Betty of 51 years, and was proud to be the step father of Beth Carter (Mike) and John Hughel (Eni). More so, he loved being "Gramps" to Ashley (Greg), Emily (JT), Sebastian, Viktor, and Colette. In addition to his parents, Sid is preceded in death by his son Rusty Sisco, and his sister Kathryn (Smiley) Linn.

Friends and family will gather at Wilson St. Pierre, Greenwood, to celebrate Sid's life on Sunday, October 13 at 5 pm with visitation two hours prior.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sid's name to either the USO, PO Box 96860, Washington DC 20077 or the Speedway Classic Cars Foundation, 4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.

His family thanks the Franciscan Hospice House for its compassionate care.

Visit Wilson St. Pierre for a full obituary. www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Download Now