|
|
Sidney Sisco
Indianapolis - Sidney Lee Sisco - July 21, 1932 - September 18, 2019
Born in Pryor, Oklahoma, to Sidney and Irene (Helms) Sisco. Sid grew up in Joplin, MO, graduating in a class of 17 from Duneweg HS. A veteran of the Korean War, Sid relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where he participated in amateur sports car racing. Moving to Indiana in the mid-sixties, Sid worked for over 30 years in local automobile dealerships both in sales and management. Besides being with his family, Sid's favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles, attending auto races and classic car events.
He is survived by his devoted wife Betty of 51 years, and was proud to be the step father of Beth Carter (Mike) and John Hughel (Eni). More so, he loved being "Gramps" to Ashley (Greg), Emily (JT), Sebastian, Viktor, and Colette. In addition to his parents, Sid is preceded in death by his son Rusty Sisco, and his sister Kathryn (Smiley) Linn.
Friends and family will gather at Wilson St. Pierre, Greenwood, to celebrate Sid's life on Sunday, October 13 at 5 pm with visitation two hours prior.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sid's name to either the USO, PO Box 96860, Washington DC 20077 or the Speedway Classic Cars Foundation, 4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
His family thanks the Franciscan Hospice House for its compassionate care.
Visit Wilson St. Pierre for a full obituary. www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019