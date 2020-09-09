1/1
Sigmund Brenner
Sigmund Brenner

Indianapolis - Sigmund Brenner, lifelong resident of Indianapolis passed away peacefully at his home on his 99th birthday. Sig and his family's business, Brenner Luggage and Gifts, was a fixture in Downtown Indianapolis. Sig remained working at the business well into his 90's.

Sig was a longtime member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, former chairman of the Luggage Committee, and a member of the National Luggage Dealers Association. He tired his hand at acting in his younger years and was the lead in the Kirshbaum production of The Producers.

He is survived by his beloved son, Robert (Joan) Brenner; and grandsons, Dr. Ross (Dr. Nikolette) Brenner of Austin, Texas and Ryan Brenner of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; and daughter, Susie.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck.

May his memory be an eternal blessing.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
