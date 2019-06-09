|
Sigurd Zielke
Indianapolis - Sigurd H. Zielke
73, Indianapolis, passed away June 4, 2019. He had been a clinical specialist for Fairbanks Hospital, and was a member of Our Shepard Lutheran Church in Avon. He is survived by his wife Debra Zielke; daughters Heidi Jones and Holly Willson; stepdaughters Nicole Lane Toon, Erika Lane, Amy Lane and Rachel Lipp; sister Irene Vacchetta; half-sisters Kristine Pilkington, Kari Albrecht and Kim Sierra; 16 grandchildren. Memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019