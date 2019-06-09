Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Resources
More Obituaries for Sigurd Zielke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sigurd Zielke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sigurd Zielke Obituary
Sigurd Zielke

Indianapolis - Sigurd H. Zielke

73, Indianapolis, passed away June 4, 2019. He had been a clinical specialist for Fairbanks Hospital, and was a member of Our Shepard Lutheran Church in Avon. He is survived by his wife Debra Zielke; daughters Heidi Jones and Holly Willson; stepdaughters Nicole Lane Toon, Erika Lane, Amy Lane and Rachel Lipp; sister Irene Vacchetta; half-sisters Kristine Pilkington, Kari Albrecht and Kim Sierra; 16 grandchildren. Memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now