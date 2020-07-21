Silas Trammell Jr.
Plainfield - Silas Griffin Trammell Jr., of Plainfield, football fanatic, prolific traveler, renowned host and entertainer, passed peacefully July 18, 2020 at the age of 77. He was known for being generous, able to fix anything, a jokester, a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Silas was loved by family and friends. He was adept at all things related to history. Like it or not, he would give you a detailed and lengthy history lesson in the middle of a movie, television show, book, etc. He was particularly fond of pointing out historical inaccuracies of movies and TV shows. The lesson often being longer than the show itself.
Born May 8, 1943 in Jellico, Tennessee, he was the oldest son of Silas G. Trammell Sr. and Mary Louis Thurman. After throwing his father's clothes outside after his return from the war, he was then known as "Trouble." He spent his younger years running the hills and valleys of Elk Valley, Tennessee with his sister Dereda (Faulkner) and brothers Paul Trammell and Stanley Grant.
After graduating high school, he went to Cumberland College. There he received a BS in Education in three years and three summers. Following his graduation from college, he moved north and worked on the B and O Railroad. After working on the railroad, he earned a master's degree in world and United States history from Indiana State University and an educational doctorate degree from Indiana University. After completing his education, he began teaching at the Indiana Boys' School, where he worked until his retirement.
Silas is preceded in death by parents Silas and Mary Trammell, brother Stanley Grant, and grandson Jake Swift. He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Judy Trammell, siblings Dereda (Cotton) Faulkner and Paul (Brenda) Trammell, children Brian (Sheri) Swift, Julie Swift, Kimberly (Chris) Trammell, Brett Trammell, Mark (Ki) Trammell, grandchildren Brian (Noriko) Swift Jr., Alison Swift, Xander and Veronica Trammell, and Jade Hobby. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Si's honor by texting PFFTribute to 71777 or go to the following address: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/SilasTrammell