Simon Daniel Shimberg
Indianapolis - Simon Daniel Shimberg, 78 of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Simon was born December 16, 1940 in Pittsfield, MA to the late David and Bertha Shimberg. He was a graduate of Northeastern University. Simon worked as an accountant for the Simon Property Group as well as Ft. Benjamin Harrison.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Thursday, October 31 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. Burial will follow in Ezras Achim Cemetery.
Simon is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Darra L. Hirsh and David L. (wife, Misty) Shimberg; grandchildren, Makaela Hirsh-Ward and Marissa Shimberg.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019