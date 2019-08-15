Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Simone Spearman


1968 - 2019
Simone Spearman Obituary
Simone Spearman

Indianapolis - Simone M. Spearman of Indianapolis. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

She was born to Berry and Marilyn Arnett Jr. on September 4, 1968

Simone leaves behind to cherish her memory a Daughter Faith Spearman, Sister Erika Arnett, Brother Kevin Arnett & Four Nieces: Alexis Shelton, Erie Smith, Erika Smith & Allie Rossman.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery.

You can visit http://www.crownhill.org/obituary/322407/Simone-Spearman/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019
