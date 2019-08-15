|
Simone Spearman
Indianapolis - Simone M. Spearman of Indianapolis. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was born to Berry and Marilyn Arnett Jr. on September 4, 1968
Simone leaves behind to cherish her memory a Daughter Faith Spearman, Sister Erika Arnett, Brother Kevin Arnett & Four Nieces: Alexis Shelton, Erie Smith, Erika Smith & Allie Rossman.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery.
You can visit http://www.crownhill.org/obituary/322407/Simone-Spearman/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019