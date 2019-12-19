|
|
Sirvester Buie
Anderson - Sirvester Buie, 64, of Anderson, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1955, in Benoit, Mississippi, to George and Vera Buie House.
He was employed with the Indiana State Department of Corrections.
A devoted husband, father and friend his hobbies included gardening, fishing, animal shows and casino gaming. Sirvester loved to share jokes and he loved to dance. His favorite colors were red and black.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Sirvester is survived by his loving wife, Christine (Ball) Buie; son, Jimmie Buie; brothers, Charles (Jan) Buie, George (Sherrie) House, Jerry (Chrysanthemum) House and Clint (Keisha) House; sisters, Rosemary Buie, Lou Smith, Carrie (Joe) King, Shandolyn House, Gwendolyn (Bruce) House; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ra'Shawn Teague; parents, George and Vera House; and grandparents, David and Laura Buie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at noon at L.C. May Funeral Service Chapel, 2024 Madison Ave., Anderson.
Visitation will be from 10 am to noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019