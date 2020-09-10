Dear Family:

We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences on Sjoinya’s passing.

The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family.

We meet monthly on the first Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 99 W. Main St, Greenwood, IN 46142 and on the third Thursday at the Epworth United Methodist, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

If and when you are ready to do so, please join us for either, or both, meetings.

We Need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.



The Compassionate Friends

Central Indiana Chapter

(317) 250-0351 (Jodie)

www.tcfcentralindiana.org

www.compassionatefriends.org



