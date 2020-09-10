1/1
Sjoinya M. Johnson
1982 - 2020
{ "" }
Sjoinya M. Johnson

Age 23, passed away Sept. 3rd at I.U. Methodist. Service 11 am Sat. with calling from 10 am until time of service at Nu Destiny Christian Church, 9809 E. 42nd St., Indianapolis. Officiant Bishop Jerome Taylor. Eulogist Rev. Tammy Butler. Interment Sutherland Park Cemetery. Arr. with Bluitt and Son FH. www.blu ittandson.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nu Destiny Christian Church
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Nu Destiny Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Bluitt & Son Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
September 10, 2020
Dear Family:
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences on Sjoinya’s passing.
The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family.
We meet monthly on the first Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 99 W. Main St, Greenwood, IN 46142 and on the third Thursday at the Epworth United Methodist, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
If and when you are ready to do so, please join us for either, or both, meetings.
We Need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.

The Compassionate Friends
Central Indiana Chapter
(317) 250-0351 (Jodie)
www.tcfcentralindiana.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
Friend
