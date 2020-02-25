|
Smith F. Doughty
Fishers - Smith F. Doughty, 85, Fishers, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born in Richmond, IN to the late Smith G. and Bernice Wehrley Doughty.
"Smitty" graduated from Hagerstown High School in Hagerstown, IN. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for four years during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant. He went on to graduate from Ball State University and then began his career at Indiana Bell Telephone Company. He worked for Indiana Bell and then Ameritech for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. He had many roles throughout his 85 years, including husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, Marine, cheerleader, fisherman, coach, and scout leader. An avid sports fan, he loved going to the Indianapolis 500 and watching IU Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. He was full of love for his family and friends and lit up any room he entered. He never met a stranger and was quick to start up a conversation with everyone he met. He brought joy and humor to the lives he touched and will be missed.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara A. Doughty; sons, Scott Doughty (Lisa) and Brett Doughty (Colette); grandchildren, Allison Doughty, Matthew Doughty, Shea Doughty, and Skye Doughty; and siblings, Jay Doughty and Sally Gant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street Santa Monica, CA 90401.
A memorial gathering will be held March 7th from 2-3pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. A celebration of life will begin there at 3pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020