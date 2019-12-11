Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Curson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Rose Curson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie Rose Curson Obituary
Indianapolis - Age 92, Chicago Heights born and raised. A loving, devoted woman with a gentle and patient heart who never complained. She passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019.

She was born March 31, 1927, to Marianna & John Sowa. Graduating from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing as a RN, she consistently demonstrated kindness, love, and compassion without fail to all. She was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, a sacristy aide, and a member of its funeral choir.

Sophie was preceded in death by her parents; husband for 62 years Harold (Diz); four brothers: Joe (Vida), Stan, Kayo (Paulette), Al (Helen); four sisters: Anne (Bob), Rose (Irv), Jean, Jo (Dale); and two beloved grandchildren: Jeff and Kyle (Madelene).

She is survived by one brother: Frankie (Beverly); sons & daughters-in-law: Bruce & Paulette, David & Julie, Scott & Sara, and Kevin & Paula; her grandchildren: Eric (Holly), Greg, Cory, and their mother Mary Jane; Kyle, Tyler, Casey (Clayton), Brandon, Riley, Nicole; great-grandchildren: Lily, Iris, Reign, Shield, Molly Kate, Annika, Zoltan, Zoraavar, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation is on Saturday, December 14, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, from 11 am to 12 noon. Mass will follow. Burial will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Jeff Curson Forensics Scholarship Fund at New Haven Schools Foundation, Attn: Jeff Curson Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1574, Union City, CA 94587. Fond memories and condolences may be made at

www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -