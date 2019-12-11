|
Indianapolis - Age 92, Chicago Heights born and raised. A loving, devoted woman with a gentle and patient heart who never complained. She passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019.
She was born March 31, 1927, to Marianna & John Sowa. Graduating from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing as a RN, she consistently demonstrated kindness, love, and compassion without fail to all. She was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, a sacristy aide, and a member of its funeral choir.
Sophie was preceded in death by her parents; husband for 62 years Harold (Diz); four brothers: Joe (Vida), Stan, Kayo (Paulette), Al (Helen); four sisters: Anne (Bob), Rose (Irv), Jean, Jo (Dale); and two beloved grandchildren: Jeff and Kyle (Madelene).
She is survived by one brother: Frankie (Beverly); sons & daughters-in-law: Bruce & Paulette, David & Julie, Scott & Sara, and Kevin & Paula; her grandchildren: Eric (Holly), Greg, Cory, and their mother Mary Jane; Kyle, Tyler, Casey (Clayton), Brandon, Riley, Nicole; great-grandchildren: Lily, Iris, Reign, Shield, Molly Kate, Annika, Zoltan, Zoraavar, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation is on Saturday, December 14, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, from 11 am to 12 noon. Mass will follow. Burial will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Jeff Curson Forensics Scholarship Fund at New Haven Schools Foundation, Attn: Jeff Curson Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1574, Union City, CA 94587. Fond memories and condolences may be made at
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019