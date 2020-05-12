Spencer Heard III
Indianapolis - Mr. Spencer Heard III, 53, transitioned May 1st, 2020. Services are Friday, May 15th, at 11:00am at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, 2845 N. Baltimore Ave 46218 with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00am. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.