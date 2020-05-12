Spencer Heard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Spencer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spencer Heard III

Indianapolis - Mr. Spencer Heard III, 53, transitioned May 1st, 2020. Services are Friday, May 15th, at 11:00am at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, 2845 N. Baltimore Ave 46218 with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00am. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Service
11:00 AM
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bluitt & Son Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved