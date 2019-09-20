|
Oldenburg - Sr. Anna Mary Larkin (100), a member of the Carmelite Community in Oldenburg, IN, died August 19 after a short illness. She was born in Mahanoy City, PA. After high school she trained as a dental hygienist at the University of Pennsylvania. She spent several years in this profession and then entered the Carmelite Order in 1947. The liturgy of Resurrection will be celebrated at the chapel of the Franciscan Sisters on Main Street in Oldenburg at 10:30 on September 25. The chapel doors will open at 9:30. For full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019