Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Francis Convent Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Francis Convent Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
Sr. Donna O.s.f. DeMange

Sr. Donna O.s.f. DeMange Obituary
Sr. Donna O.S.F. DeMange

Oldenburg - Formerly Sr. Janet, age 81 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by her sister Judy Bon of Dayton, OH and brother Thomas DeMange of Bellbrook, OH. Preceded in death by her parents Rose (Nee: Reichenberger) and Ralph DeMange and brother William DeMange. Sr. Donna taught at schools in Illinois, Ohio and Indiana including Our Lady of Lourdes in Indianapolis. Visitation is Friday, April 5th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019
