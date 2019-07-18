Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul Hermitage
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Monastery
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Monastery
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Monastery
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Monastery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Osb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Eugenia Reibel Osb

Sr. Eugenia Reibel Osb Obituary
Sr. Eugenia Reibel, OSB

Beech Grove - 100, died peacefully at St. Paul Hermitage where she was a resident. Sr. Eugenia was born on May 24, 1919 to Eugene and Cecilia Reibel in Poseyville, Indiana. At the tender age of five, Sr. Eugenia's mother died. Her single father raised Sr. Eugenia and her seven siblings, Eugenia Dewig, Marie Tepool, Marjorie Schmitt, Walter, Chester, James and George Reibel.

Sr. Eugenia entered Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand, Indiana in 1936. She made her First Monastic Profession in 1938 and her Perpetual Monastic Profession in 1941. She is a founding member of Our Lady of Grace Monastery, Beech Grove, Indiana where she celebrated her 80th Jubilee in 2018.

She attended Poseyville High School for three years and graduated from Academy Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from St. Benedict College and a Master's Degree in Guidance from Butler University. She was an educator for most of her career. She was a teacher and Principal at several schools in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Diocese of Evansville and the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Sr. Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her religious community, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul Hermitage on Friday, July 19th from 2:00 PM until

4:00 PM and then at Our Lady of Grace Monastery from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A wake service will be at 7:00 PM in the Monastery Chapel. Her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20th, with viewing from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Sister's Fund, c/o Sisters of St. Benedict, 1402 Southern Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107 or online at www.benedictine.com. Little & Sons Funeral Home, Beech Grove, are entrusted with the arrangements. For the full obituary visit www.benedictine.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019
