Sr. Francis Ann O.S.F. Lewis
Oldenberg - Age 94 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. Survived by nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary (Nee: Farrell) and George Lewis; sisters Rosemary Witt, Frances Hall, Margaret Lewis, Ann Lewis and brothers Joseph, John, Thomas, Richard and Joseph Lewis. She taught at schools in Ohio and Indiana including Little Flower and Our Lady of Lourdes in Indianapolis. Visitation is Friday, August 16th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019