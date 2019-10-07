|
Sr. Francis Joan Clements
Oldenburg - Sr. Francis Joan Clements, age 94 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the convent. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Anna and Robert Clements; sisters Patricia Wasserman, Mary Masters and brother William Clements. Sr. Francis Joan taught at schools in Missouri, Ohio and Indiana including St. Frances de Sales in Indianapolis. Visitation is Friday, October 11th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. with burial in the convent cemetery. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036. (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org)
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019